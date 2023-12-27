Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Mohali, December 26
A couple was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding tipper near the J Block light point on the Airport Road this morning.
The couple, Rajneesh Goel (50) and his wife Nishu Goel (48), had shifted from Jaipur to Friends Enclave here six months ago. Both were going to a provision store in Sector 63 on their scooter when the accident happened.
The truck driver escaped, leaving the vehicle at the spot. The police impounded the vehicle and registered a case under Sections 279, 304A, and 427 of the IPC at the IT Aerocity Police Station today.
Station House Officer Himmat Singh said the bodies had been placed in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phase 6.
Man dies as tanker hits bike
In another accident, a biker died after a speeding tanker hit his motorcycle.
The victim, Mahender Singh, was riding a motorcycle and Vikramjit Singh was driving a tractor-trailer while going to Dhire Majra village from Jola Kalan village. A tanker hit the tractor-trailer from behind near a bridge in Kasauli village area on the Jadaut link road and went on to ram the motorcycle.
The tractor-trailer crashed into the trees alongside the road, leaving the driver injured. The biker, Mahender, was thrown off the road. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The tanker driver escaped from the spot.
On a statement of Bikramjit, the police have registered a case against the tanker driver and started investigation. The body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem.
Recent incident involving tipper
On Monday, a tipper rammed into a house at Nangla ka Mod village near Handesra on the Naraingarh-Ambala road in the district around 12 noon. The truck driver suffered minor injuries but the house as well as the vehicle were damaged badly.
