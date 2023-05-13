Couple found dead at Mani Majra house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Mani Majra this evening. The police suspected that the man first killed his wife and then committed suicide.

The victims have been identified as Aman Kumar Shukla and his wife Lakshmi.

The police said while Aman was found hanging his wife had stab injuries on the neck. A knife was recovered from the room.

“The door of the room was bolted from inside. The involvement of any outsider is ruled out,” said a police official.

The police said the couple, along with their four-month-old baby had shifted to this room at Shanti Nagar around week ago.

Neighbours told the police that the couple often fought with each other.

They left their kid with the grandparents yesterday.

A team of forensic experts examined the crime scene. “Whether Lakshmi was stabbed or the injuries are self-inflicted will be established after autopsy,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, the police initiated investigation at the Mani Majra police station.