Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate various projects in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate various projects, including Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, Sector 18, and a gaushala in Raipur Kalan here. He will also unveil the plaque for the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security at the heritage centre.

The minister will also lay the foundation stone of the hostel block in Government College, Sector 46, and the extension of the Kurukshetra Boys’ Hostel Block, Punjab Engineering College.

Officials said the country’s first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre — spanning an area of 17,000 sq ft in Sector 18 — will preserve the rich heritage of the Indian Air Force and inspire the youth to join the Armed Forces.

On June 3 last year, following instructions and approval by the Raksha Mantri, a memorandum of understanding on the heritage centre was signed between the Chandigarh administration and the Indian Air Force in the presence of Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator. Work on setting up of the centre commenced in October.

The centre reflects the role of the IAF in various wars through murals and memorabilia and is equipped with informative exhibits like augmented reality, virtual reality, holograms, flying simulators, aero engines, electro mechanical enclosures, and multimedia and interactive kiosks.

The main attractions of the heritage centre are five vintage aircrafts and SAM-III Pechora missiles safeguarding the Indian skies for decades. Air Force “Kanpur-I”, designed and built by Late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM-I MBE in 1958, is installed at the centre.

A GNAT aircraft (Sabre Slayer of 1971) displayed on the main ‘chowraha’ of the city and vintage aircraft like MiG-21, HPT-32, MiG-23 installed at the centre will serve as popular tourist attractions.

This centre displays the glorious history of the IAF, with murals depicting its various war campaigns, from the Indo-Pak war of 1948 to electro-mechanical 3D-Dioramas depicting its latest operations, such as the Balakot strike. An augmented reality enclosure and a virtual reality enclosure will give the visitors a 3D real-time experience on the theme of the historic battle of Longewala.

An audio-visual gallery will present the journey of the IAF through time, tracing its evolution from its inception to the present day, as well as promotional movies on the IAF. Holographic projection depicting aircraft interceptions and various aircraft of the IAF will also be shown.

The centre has scale models from the Republic Day tableau on display such as indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft, Prachand helicopter and AEW&C Netra aircraft.