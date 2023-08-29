Dhillon, Bedi win golf cup

Chandigarh, August 28
IS Dhillon and Capt MS Bedi emerged as winners in the final of the Independence Day Golf Cup at Chandigarh Golf Club. After a keenly contested tournament in which club golfers participated, the winning pair gained the lead in the last round.
The final was played between Dhillon and Bedi against JS Bakshi and Col Iqbal Singh. “It was a very hard-fought match that was all square after 18 holes. Finally, the match was settled on the 4th playoff hole,” said the winning pair in a joint statement.
