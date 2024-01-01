Drug peddler held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A drug peddler has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police with heroin. The police said the suspect, identified as Gagan, was arrested with 98.08 grams of heroin. Earlier, his accomplice was arrested with 98.08 grams of ice drug. The police said a total of 150 grams of heroin had been seized in the case. TNS

Phones stolen from Elante store

Chandigarh: Five mobile phones were stolen from a store at Elante Mall. The police were informed about the theft. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station and investigation started. TNS

23 arrested for drinking in public

Chandigarh: In a special drive against drinking in public places, the police apprehended 23 persons from different parts of the city on Saturday. Cases against all of them were registered. They were later released on bail. TNS

Vikram Juniors win by 170 runs

Chandigarh: Vikram Juniors defeated Atwal Sports India by 170 runs during the opening match of the Suradha Rani Memorial League-cum-Knockout Super League. Batting first, Vikram Juniors posted 275/4 in 27 overs with the help of Khushraj Sehgal (101) and Madhav Das (65). In reply, Atwal lads posted 105/8. Piyush (3/19) took most wickets for Vikram Juniors. In the second match, St Joseph's School defeated Gyan Jyoti, Mohali, by 209 runs. TNS

10 teams to vie for cricket cup

Chandigarh: A total of 10 teams will participate in the 2nd edition of RP Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament. Sunrise Cricket Academy (Zirakpur), Cricket with Nagesh Academy (Zirakpur), DAV College (Chandigarh), SD Cricket Academy, DAV Cricket Academy (Panchkula), Lakshay School of Cricket (Kalka), Kurukshetra District Cricket Association, S Tinku Cricket Academy (Mohali), Century Cricket Academy (Chandigarh) and Saupin's Academy will participate in the event. TNS

Saunkhla gets 3 gold medals

Panchkula: Veteran athlete GS Saunkhla won three gold medals (100m,200m and triple jump) during the 32nd Haryana Masters Athletics Championship held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. More than 500 players participated in the event. Around 200 players qualified for the 44th National Masters Athletics C’ship to be held in Pune in February. Earlier, Saunkhla had won five gold medals in the 43rd National Masters Athletics Championship in Kolkata. He was also declared the Best Athlete of the year. TNS

Minerva Futsal League winners

Mohali: Minerva Football Club won the Punjab State Futsal League. In the final, the Mohali-based club defeated JCT Club 12-3. In the initial stage of the event, the club faced a heartbreaking 6-7 defeat against Dashmesh Club. In the next match, they defeated Namdhari 12-4, and got a walk-over in following match as the East Punjab FC failed to turn up. In semifinals, Minerva clinched a 9-4 win against Ludhiana. TNS

Ojaswini, Ojasv shine in golf

Chandigarh: Ojaswini Saraswat recorded the best score of her career so far during the Shubhankar Sharma Invitational Golf Tournament held at Panchkula Golf Club. In this two-day event, Ojaswini played 18-under par, the highest score in the overall category at this club. Her brother Ojasv Saraswat won by eight strokes. Finishing as top two scorer by siblings in same tournament was a rare scene.