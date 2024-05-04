Exhibition organised

Carmel Convent, Chandigarh

The school, in association with iTinker Foundation, organised a futuristic technology exhibition titled 'Technoscape', a present-day tech extravaganza. Students enthusiastically displayed a variety of advanced projects developed by them. The extensive range of creations included a gesture-controlled biped robot, augmented reality in addition to virtual reality games, smart arcade-style sensor games, lie detectors, blimps and many more. A number of schools and colleges across the tricity visited Technoscape.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 66, Mohali

An intra-house spell bee competition was conducted for class 4. The objective of the competition was to enhance spelling and literary skills of students. Anishka and Aman from Team D won the competition. Students were appreciated and felicitated by coordinator Harjinder Kaur.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Students of class 9 visited the Air Force Heritage Museum in Chandigarh. The educational trip was an incredible opportunity to explore the rich heritage of the Indian Air Force.

St Anne's Convent, Chd

The school conducted the investiture ceremony to elect the new student council, both for seniors and juniors. It was a proud moment for all new office-bearers as they were standing tall while holding the flags and receiving the sashes from principal Siji Isaac and vice-principal Regina.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 22-D, Chd

The investiture ceremony at the school was a momentous occasion where the new student council for the session 2024-25 was sworn in. Ojas Kanwar took oath as head boy and Kashvi Guleria as head girl of the school. Director Principal Amita Khorana motivated the students with her words of wisdom and encouraged them to be better citizens.

Gurukul World School, Mohali

Students of Class 10 had an enlightening visit to the Verka milk plant in Phase 6. It was an extraordinary learning experience that provided them with valuable insights into the Punjab Dairy Cooperative and the meticulous process of milk production.

Doon Public School, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-2025 was solemnised with all its grandeur on the school premises. Director Principal Sunita Anand presided over the function as the chief guest. Donning the mantle of commitment and strength, the members of the student council vowed to discharge their duties to the best of their knowledge and skills.