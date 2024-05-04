 Exhibition organised : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

school notes

Exhibition organised

Exhibition organised

A student gives details about a project during ‘Technoscape’.



Carmel Convent, Chandigarh

The school, in association with iTinker Foundation, organised a futuristic technology exhibition titled 'Technoscape', a present-day tech extravaganza. Students enthusiastically displayed a variety of advanced projects developed by them. The extensive range of creations included a gesture-controlled biped robot, augmented reality in addition to virtual reality games, smart arcade-style sensor games, lie detectors, blimps and many more. A number of schools and colleges across the tricity visited Technoscape.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 66, Mohali

An intra-house spell bee competition was conducted for class 4. The objective of the competition was to enhance spelling and literary skills of students. Anishka and Aman from Team D won the competition. Students were appreciated and felicitated by coordinator Harjinder Kaur.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Students of class 9 visited the Air Force Heritage Museum in Chandigarh. The educational trip was an incredible opportunity to explore the rich heritage of the Indian Air Force.

St Anne's Convent, Chd

The school conducted the investiture ceremony to elect the new student council, both for seniors and juniors. It was a proud moment for all new office-bearers as they were standing tall while holding the flags and receiving the sashes from principal Siji Isaac and vice-principal Regina.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 22-D, Chd

The investiture ceremony at the school was a momentous occasion where the new student council for the session 2024-25 was sworn in. Ojas Kanwar took oath as head boy and Kashvi Guleria as head girl of the school. Director Principal Amita Khorana motivated the students with her words of wisdom and encouraged them to be better citizens.

Gurukul World School, Mohali

Students of Class 10 had an enlightening visit to the Verka milk plant in Phase 6. It was an extraordinary learning experience that provided them with valuable insights into the Punjab Dairy Cooperative and the meticulous process of milk production.

Doon Public School, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-2025 was solemnised with all its grandeur on the school premises. Director Principal Sunita Anand presided over the function as the chief guest. Donning the mantle of commitment and strength, the members of the student council vowed to discharge their duties to the best of their knowledge and skills.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

7
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap


Cities

View All

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib