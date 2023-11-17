Fire at chemical factory in Mohali's Jandpur village

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, November 17
The horrors of Kurali chemical factory fire were revisited again on Friday as a chemical storehouse caught fire at Jandpur village in Kharar.
More than 20 drums containing some chemical exploded one after the other with flames rising a couple of metres above the roof of the building for around four hours.
It took 15 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control in an annexe-shop of a house in the residential area.
Panic spread in the area as explosions rocked the village. Residents gathered at the spot and vainly tried to control the fire. Youths sprayed buckets of water on the straw kept in the adjacent shed as smoke started to rise after the partition wall got heated up.
Kharar fire officer Kaur Singh said, “A distress call was received at 2pm after which three fire tenders from Kharar and Mohali rushed to the spot. It took around 4 hours to control the fire. There were around 20 drums of chemical in the store of a house. The house owner has given the store on rent which was being used for storing chemical. The roof and the structure has been damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. The tenant is missing since the fire broke out.”
Neighbours said the store was given on rent a month ago. “We had complained to the house owner of pungent smell but he did not heed,” they said.
Kharar DSP Karanvir Sandhu said, “Police will probe the incident and necessary action will be taken against the culprit after the investigation. No one has been injured in the incident.”
