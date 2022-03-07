Floral ride marks International Women's Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a floral ride for women was organised by Cyclegiri, a group engaged in promoting cycling across the tricity, in association with Chandigarh Press Club here today.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of the organisers and assured them of all possible help by the Municipal Corporation to promote cycling culture in the city.

The Mayor pedalled along with others.

Zumba and bhangra were also performed during the programme.

The UT police organised a session on self-defence. Organiser Akshit Passi said the amount collected from the event would be spent on sports kit for a orphanage based in Sohana.

Manju Sharma got the first prize, Sapna the second and Sukhveer settled for the third in the best decorated cycle contest.

Three-year-old Jia was the youngest rider while 64-year-old Seema Malhotra was the oldest rider at the event. Kavita Arora covered the longest distance of 30 km and was also awarded for the feat.