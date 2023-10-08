Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The police have arrested a resident of Ludhiana, Sanjeev Kumar (43), and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers and one motorcycle from him. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

Heena Sadaf of Phase 7, Mohali, had reported that on September 15, she parked her scooter in the parking area of Sector 22. When she returned around 8 pm, she found the scooter had been stolen. The police succeeded in arresting Sanjeev Kumar on October 4. Eleven more cases registered in Chandigarh, Ambala have been solved with his arrest. The accused has studied till Class XII and is unemployed, the police said.

