 Man arrested with heroin in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

in brief

Man arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

Man arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A native of Punjab has been arrested by the UT police with 61 grams of heroin. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Malkit Singh, alias Paramjit Singh (28), a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested at Sector 43 with the drug. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

House burgled in Sector 39

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 39. The police said Amrik Singh reported that Rs 15,000, gold jewellery, documents and other household goods were stolen from his house between April 26 and 27. The police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS

Man booked for stealing files

Chandigarh: The police have booked a resident of Sector 25 for stealing files from an office. Yoginder Singh, an official of the District Food and Supplies Controller’s office, Sector 17, alleged that Rahul stole files from the office. The police registered a case at the Sector 17 police station and started investigation. 

New book on Sikh warriors

Chandigarh: Tricity-based authors Jashandeep Singh Kang and Col Daljeet Singh Cheema (retd) today unveiled their new book, Military History of the Sikhs: From the Battle of Bhangani to the World Wars. This book covers three centuries of gut, grit and glory of Sikh warriors. The book launch event made a powerful statement with exhibition of Sikh battle artefacts by Narinder Pal Singh of Akal Sahai Museum, Ludhiana, presentation of unique and interesting facts about Sikh history, and a poster exhibition of Sikh warriors. Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the chief guest at the book launch event here. TNS

Vedaansh claims silver in Golf

Chandigarh: Vedaansh Jain, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, claimed second position in the PPTV International Junior Golf Championship 2024 at Lakewood Country Club in Thailand. He faced with a tough competition in a 54-hole stroke play in the scorching head at Thailand. Golfers of the Philippines and Thailand claimed first and third position, respectively. It was Jain’s first ever medal finish international tournament. TNS

Pars scores ton for Hansraj

Mohali: Paras scored 112 off 94 balls to help Hansraj Cricket Academy (HCA), Panchkula, beat Pankaj Singh Cricket Academy (PSA) by 15 runs in the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys U-23 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CCA posted 251/6 in allotted 30 overs with the help of Paras, Nehal Pajni (77), Harish Kumar (28) and Pratham Mahajan (14). Suraj Prakash and Siddhant Singhal claimed two wickets each, while Karandeep Singh and Daksh picked one each for the bowling side. In reply, PSA posted 236/6 as Abhishek Thakur (83), Bhavesh Saini (26), Shray Chibber (26), Rahul Yadav (26) and Vasu (20) contributed for the side. Harish Kumar picked two wickets, while Paras, Aarav D Setia, Vivek Gupta and Lovepreet Saini took one each. TNS

Abhishek picks seven wickets

Chandigarh: In the ongoing 14th Summer League Cricket Tournament, Abhishek Joshi picked 7/17 to help St Joseph’s School defeat Vikram Juniors by eight wickets. Batting first, Vikram Juniors posted 141 runs as Devinder Singh Saini (39), Japsidak Singh (23) and Tatva (19) contributed a major share. Joshi’s spell was supported by Arindh Chadha (1/11) and Parth (1/23). In reply, St Joseph’s lads scored 145/2. Sukhman Deol (70) and Kunwar Pratap Singh Virk (34) were the two main scorers for the side. Aarav Sharma took two wickets for the bowling side. In the second match, Team Liberals defeated CL Champs by 42 runs. TNS

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

3
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

4
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

5
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh industrialists protest against Punjab Govt

7
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

8
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

9
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

10
India

US’ FDA gathers info on spices amid cancer concerns

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pak boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Mann to meet Delhi CM in Tihar tomorrow

Prince insulting rajas, silent on nawabs: PM

Prince insulting rajas, silent on nawabs: PM

Modi’s speeches betray sense of worry, says Jairam

Modi’s speeches betray sense of worry, says Jairam


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers