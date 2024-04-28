Man held for snatching phone

Chandigarh, April 27
A 30-year-old Mani Majra resident was arrested for allegedly snatching a phone from a women on March 11.
Chanchal Rani, also a Mani Majra resident, said a man snatched her phone and 3 ATM cards kept in its cover in front of Ram Nursery near Shastri Nagar.
The police nabbed Mohammad Imran and recovered the phone from him.
