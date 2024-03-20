Minor fire breaks out at PGI trauma centre

Chandigarh, March 19
A minor fire broke out in the corridor adjacent to lift No. 5 of the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI, around 4:10 pm today.
Nursing staff and a security guard on duty noticed smoke emanating from the false ceiling and informed the fire brigade. The fire team and security personnel acted promptly, managing to control the fire within five minutes.
Preliminary investigation point to an electric spark as the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries or damage to property.
