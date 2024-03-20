Minor fire breaks out at PGI trauma centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

A minor fire broke out in the corridor adjacent to lift No. 5 of the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI, around 4:10 pm today.

Nursing staff and a security guard on duty noticed smoke emanating from the false ceiling and informed the fire brigade. The fire team and security personnel acted promptly, managing to control the fire within five minutes.

Preliminary investigation point to an electric spark as the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries or damage to property.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh