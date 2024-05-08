Moot court contest at RBU

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

Rayat Bahra University organised the seventh edition of its national moot court competition, which focussed on the theme of domestic violence.

Seventeen teams participated in the contest. Justice Archana Puri of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was the chief guest on the occasion.

Marwadi University, Faculty of Law, Rajkot, won the trophy and the CT Institute of Law, Jalandhar, was the runner-up.

