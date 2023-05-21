Nat'l water award: MC best urban local body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The Ministry of Jalshakti Department of Water Resources, River Department and Ganga Rejuvenation has adjudicated the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation first in the best urban local body category of the National Water Award-2022.

Sharing the achievement today, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the corporation had participated for the first time in the category of ‘best urban local body’ and won the cash award of Rs 2 lakh, along with a trophy and citation, for getting the top rank.

A total of 13 urban local bodies were shortlisted for the award under this category.

The Commissioner said the Union Ministry had sent a team of officials to examine documents and conduct field inspections of various water works, distribution network, tertiary treated water network, STPs, rain water harvesting structures, storm water drainage system, rejuvenated ponds, etc, under the MC.

Mitra appreciated the good work being done by MC’s engineering wing in the water sector and expressed gratitude towards the residents for their support to make the city proud.