No FIR as Panchkula MC yet to provide record, say police

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 17

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to provide the relevant record sought by the police for the registration of an FIR against those suspected of embezzling funds meant for the cremation of Covid victims.

Inspector Ram Bhagat, SHO, Sector 14 police station, said they had got a complaint from the MC on March 7 and the next day, they wrote to it to provide supporting documents. “However, we are yet to receive the relevant record. Once we get it, we will take further action accordingly,” he said.

MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh had, on March 3, told Chandigarh Tribune that he had ordered registration of an FIR into the matter. A preliminary inquiry conducted by the then Joint Commissioner, Vinesh Kumar, had indicted six officials and safai karamcharis for claiming funds for over 900 Covid cremations despite the official toll being just 377 back then.

Of the six employees, the report mentioned that funds were transferred inappropriately into the accounts of four employees, including Madan Lal, the then chief sanitary inspector, and assistant sanitary inspector Ajay Sood, whose roles were confined to just supervision of cremations.

As per the report, Madal Lal got Rs3.22 lakh, Sood Rs6.30 lakh, Gulab, a safai karamchari, Rs3.02 lakh and Sonu, another safai karamchari, Rs1.88 lakh.

According to the inquiry findings, 14 employees were made a payment of Rs31.34 lakh on September 29 last year for cremations and Rs20.72 lakh of the total amount was transferred inappropriately. Pending payments, for which claims were made, were put on hold after an inquiry was marked into the matter.

The MC had first served recovery notices on four employees, but reminders were only sent to two of them – Madan Lal and Ajay Sood.

However, the police said the complaint received by them did not name anybody.

Dev Raj of Panchkula Vikas Manch, on whose complaint the inquiry was held, alleged that MC officials were “trying to protect the accused”.