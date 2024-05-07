Chandigarh: Notice to liquor vend set up on agriculture land

Chandigarh, May 6
Court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Central, has issued a notice for illegally constructing a liquor shop on agriculture land in Kaimbwala village here.
According to the notice, the owner had violated the provisions of the Section 5/6/11 of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, by construction of liquor shop over agriculture land of village Kaimbwala in revenue estate having been declared as controlled area in violation of the Act.
For violating the Act, the court gave the owner an opportunity to appear before the court on May 15 and state his position with regard to the violations committed in contravention of the Periphery Control Act. If any permission has been taken by him from the Chandigarh Administration for raising or constructing this structure, the same may also be submitted on the fixed date.
Earlier, UT Excise department had written to the UT estate seeking clarification on whether the area, where the liquor vend has been set up in Kaimbala village is complying with the provision of Periphery act. In seven auctions held in past two months, UT Excise Department has been able to auction 86 liquor vends of total 97.
