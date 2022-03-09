Panchkula Women cops hold bike rally

in brief

Women take part in a bike rally organised by the Panchkula police on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Panchkula on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: A motorcycle rally was organised by the Women police station near Yavanika Park to mark International Women’s Day. It was flagged off to Bataud village in Panchkula by Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh. — TNS

Restrictions near counting centres

Mohali: The district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of shops within a 100 metre area of the counting centres — Ratan Professional College, Sector 78, and Sports Complex, Sector 78 — on the day of counting of votes on March 10. The movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers has been restricted in the area. Only pedestrians will be allowed in the area. TNS

60 encroachers challaned in UT

Chandigarh: Teams of different departments under the SDM (Central) on Tuesday cracked a whip on encroachments in the Sector 26 grain market and issued 60 challans. According to information, illegal vendors selling fruits/vegetables were removed and 40 jhuggis set up by them were also removed. “We got complaints about encroachment following which we acted against the encroachers,” said an official. TNS

Peddler held with opium

Chandigarh: A 49-year-old drug peddler has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with 1 kg of opium. A team, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, in-charge of the crime branch, nabbed the suspect, Lakhmir Singh, alias Lakhi, a resident of Ambala district. The police said the suspect was nabbed from near a temple at Mauli Jagran. “The suspect has a tainted past as earlier he was arrested in eight NDPS cases and a case of theft by the Haryana Police,” said a police official. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at Mauli Jagran police station. He was produced in the court on Tuesday and remanded in two-day police custody. — TNS

Bodybuilding trials in Sec 17

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Bodybuilding Association will organise selection trials for selecting bodybuilders for the upcoming IFBB Mr Universe Bodybuilding Championship on March 12 (12 pm) at CABBA Office, Sector 17. The selected team will participate in the IFBB Mr Universe Championship to be held in Pune from April 15 to 17.

Migrant ends his life

Zirakpur: A migrant labourer reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near the railway overbridge on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road. The deceased has been identified as Kapil Kumar (35) of Hardoi, UP, who was residing in Baltana. ASI Ranjit Singh, in-charge of the GRP, Ghaggar, said information was received around 2.30 pm that a person had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. — TNS

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to top court

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to Supreme Court

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh

All Indian students stuck in Sumy moved to safe zone

Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone

Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

Now, only one student from Mohali stuck in Ukraine

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

ASI (52) commits suicide on police station premises

3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

UKRAINE CRISIS: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Covid: Three fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala