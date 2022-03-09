Panchkula Women cops hold bike rally

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: A motorcycle rally was organised by the Women police station near Yavanika Park to mark International Women’s Day. It was flagged off to Bataud village in Panchkula by Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh. — TNS

Restrictions near counting centres

Mohali: The district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of shops within a 100 metre area of the counting centres — Ratan Professional College, Sector 78, and Sports Complex, Sector 78 — on the day of counting of votes on March 10. The movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers has been restricted in the area. Only pedestrians will be allowed in the area. TNS

60 encroachers challaned in UT



Chandigarh: Teams of different departments under the SDM (Central) on Tuesday cracked a whip on encroachments in the Sector 26 grain market and issued 60 challans. According to information, illegal vendors selling fruits/vegetables were removed and 40 jhuggis set up by them were also removed. “We got complaints about encroachment following which we acted against the encroachers,” said an official. TNS

Peddler held with opium

Chandigarh: A 49-year-old drug peddler has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with 1 kg of opium. A team, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, in-charge of the crime branch, nabbed the suspect, Lakhmir Singh, alias Lakhi, a resident of Ambala district. The police said the suspect was nabbed from near a temple at Mauli Jagran. “The suspect has a tainted past as earlier he was arrested in eight NDPS cases and a case of theft by the Haryana Police,” said a police official. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at Mauli Jagran police station. He was produced in the court on Tuesday and remanded in two-day police custody. — TNS

Bodybuilding trials in Sec 17

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Bodybuilding Association will organise selection trials for selecting bodybuilders for the upcoming IFBB Mr Universe Bodybuilding Championship on March 12 (12 pm) at CABBA Office, Sector 17. The selected team will participate in the IFBB Mr Universe Championship to be held in Pune from April 15 to 17.

Migrant ends his life

Zirakpur: A migrant labourer reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near the railway overbridge on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road. The deceased has been identified as Kapil Kumar (35) of Hardoi, UP, who was residing in Baltana. ASI Ranjit Singh, in-charge of the GRP, Ghaggar, said information was received around 2.30 pm that a person had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. — TNS