Panchkula enrols 10,452 new voters

Panchkula, May 7
As many as 10,452 new voters have been added to electoral rolls in less than two months since the implementation of the model code of conduct on March 16.
Now, as many as 4,33,094 voters in the district would be able to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections, said Deputy Election officer (DEO) Yash Garg.
The election office has prepared the final voters’ list of both Panchkula and Kalka Assembly constituencies in the district, which fall under the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. As many as 2,27,581 voters are male, 2,05,487 female and 26 third gender.
Meanwhile, 8,345 young voters in the age group of 18-19 years will cast their vote for the first time.
The DEO said the office had established 424 polling booths in the district, including 218 in Kalka and 206 in the Panchkula Assembly constituencies. He said there were 2,00,181 voters in the Kalka Assembly constituency, including 1,04,773 men, 95,390 women and 18 transgenders. The Panchkula segment has 2,32,913 voters, including 1,22,808 men, 1,10,097 women and eight transgenders.
In Kalka, 4,017 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years and 5,151 above 80 years of age. In Panchkula, 4,328 voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 7,929 above 80 years of age. —TNS
Over Rs 13l found in luxury SUV
The police recovered cash to the tune of Rs 13.50 lakh from a luxury SUV at the Vikas Nagar checkpoint in Sector 19 on the Punjab-Haryana border here. SI Ram Sharan from the Sector 19 police post said they had informed the Income Tax Department regarding the matter. A day ago, the police had recovered Rs 14.95 lakh at the same checkpoint.
