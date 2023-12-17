Panchkula: Now, WhatsApp pic of trash to MC, get it lifted

Panchkula, December 16
The municipal corporation (MC) is set to start a fresh campaign in an effort to maintain cleanliness in Panchkula.
Under the campaign, if a resident spots garbage lying at any spot in the city, they can take a photo of the trash and WhatsApp it to the civic body on the number 9696120120. MC workers will reach the spot within two hours and pick up the trash.
Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta stressed the need for public cooperation.
