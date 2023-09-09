PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

In yet another auction of a heritage item from the city, a chair was sold for Rs 5.40 lakh in Barcelona, Spain.

In a communication to the Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs, New Delhi, Ajay Jagga, Member, Heritage Items Protection Cell, Chandigarh, stated that an “easy chair” from Punjab Engineering College, which was designed by Pierre Jeanneret, was auctioned in Barcelona for Rs 5.40 lakh despite advance intimation.

In a letter to Luis Valeriano Gonzalez, the Consul General of India in Barcelona, Spain, on September 3, Jagga had stated that an auction house in Barcelona was auctioning a chair belonging to Chandigarh, “which must have reached Spain by illegal means". In the letter to Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs, Jagga said, "The Government of India has invited interested citizens/individuals to raise any issue for the G20 summit, through various engagement groups constituted for the summit. Out of the 11 groups, your group is the most relevant group for my issue (heritage protection)."

He added, "If possible, the matter may be referred for a discussion in G20 (relevant session), so that at least they should agree and none of countries permits the auction of the prohibited items of other country."

#G20 #Spain