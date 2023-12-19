Phone recovered from jail inmate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A mobile phone was recovered from a Burail jail inmate. Complainant Parveen Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, reported that during search, a mobile phone was recovered from Deepak (24), alias Ranga. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Phone snatched from woman

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a woman in Sector 33 here. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim, who is a resident of Burail. TNS

Cash, jewellery, ammo stolen

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Sector 23 here. Complainant Kuldip Singh stated that some unidentified person stole Rs 30,000 in cash, gold jewellery and 25 live cartridges from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Sec 38 resident duped of Rs 30L

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 resident has claimed that he has been duped of Rs 30.38 lakh by some unidentified fraudster online. Complainant Manoj Sehgal reported that he was cheated on the pretext of providing him a part-time job. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

4 of immigration firm booked

Chandigarh: Four persons from an immigration firm have been booked for fraud. The complainant, Preet Maninder Singh of Rajasthan, alleged that Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, Himanshu, Tarun and Harman from Sky Hub Consultancy, Sector 42, duped him of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Blood donation camp on Dec 23

Chandigarh: The Mahajan Sabha (regd) Chandigarh is organising a blood donation camp on December 23 to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Mehr Chand Mahajan, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. The camp will be organised from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm at Mahajan Bhawan, Sector 37, in collaboration with a team of doctors and allied staff from the PGI.