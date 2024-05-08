PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school observed the investiture ceremony of the senior secondary wing for the session 2024-25. Members of the school council were conferred with their respective badges and sashes. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to strive hard with the unified zeal for the betterment of the school.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

The kindergarten teachers of the school conducted an engaging and educational activity on good and bad touch for its young learners. The initiative aimed at equipping toddlers with the necessary understanding and vocabulary to recognise and respond to inappropriate touch, fostering a safe and secure learning environment through storytelling , role play and open discussion.

RIMT World, Mani Majra

The school had the honour of presenting an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated movie, “Rabb Di Awaaz”, in the school auditorium, captivating students from grade 7 onwards. Adding to the excitement, the school welcomed the star-studded cast of the movie, including director Ojaswwee Sharma, actors Abhinav Sharma, Mohit Verma and more.

Saint Soldier Int’l, Sector 28, Chd

The school is actively engaged in an online international youth exchange programme hosted by Yang Mei Senior High School in Taiwan. An orientation session was held to familiarise participants with the flow of the exchange programme.