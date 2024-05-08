PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school observed the investiture ceremony of the senior secondary wing for the session 2024-25. Members of the school council were conferred with their respective badges and sashes. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to strive hard with the unified zeal for the betterment of the school.
AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh
The kindergarten teachers of the school conducted an engaging and educational activity on good and bad touch for its young learners. The initiative aimed at equipping toddlers with the necessary understanding and vocabulary to recognise and respond to inappropriate touch, fostering a safe and secure learning environment through storytelling , role play and open discussion.
RIMT World, Mani Majra
The school had the honour of presenting an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated movie, “Rabb Di Awaaz”, in the school auditorium, captivating students from grade 7 onwards. Adding to the excitement, the school welcomed the star-studded cast of the movie, including director Ojaswwee Sharma, actors Abhinav Sharma, Mohit Verma and more.
Saint Soldier Int’l, Sector 28, Chd
The school is actively engaged in an online international youth exchange programme hosted by Yang Mei Senior High School in Taiwan. An orientation session was held to familiarise participants with the flow of the exchange programme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...