PMLA court issues warrant against GBP group directors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

A PMLA court here has issued a bailable warrant against directors of real estate group Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Private Limited in a money laundering complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The warrant was issued after the accused failed to appear before the court. The court also issued the summons to the accused in the last hearing of the case in February.

The ED had filed the complaint against GBP group directors under Section 45 read with Section 44 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act, 2002 for the commission of offence defined under Section 3 of the PMLA and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate