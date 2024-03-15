Haryana’s Rohit takes lead in golf championship

Chandigarh, March 14
Haryana’s Rohit shot a brilliant 4-under 68 to move to the sole lead by three shots during the ongoing Indian Golf Union (IGU) Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club. Rohit took the lead at 6-under 210. He shot birdies on the 2nd, 5th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th holes, and a bogy each in the 4th and 17th holes.
Meanwhile, Jaiveer of Karnataka jumped to the second position with a 2-underpar round to score at 3-under 213. Harimohan of Uttar Pradesh trailed at third position with 1-under 215. Delhi’s Shat Mishra moved to joint fourth position.
Samarvir Sahi was a talented golfer, who graduated from Albright College, US, and was a childhood friend of golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Amandeep Johl. Sahi died of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1994.
