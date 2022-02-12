SAD-BSP candidate slams Congress

Tribune News Service

Kharar, February 11

“We are committed to the development of the constituency which had remained undeveloped under the Congress rule. We will implement a 13-point programme of the party after the formation of the government and will start development works in the constituency as per the manifesto,” said SAD-BSP candidate from Kharar Ranjit Singh Gill during his election meetings at Abhipur, Mianpur Changar, Salamatpur, Fatehpur Sialba and Majri villages.

Interacting with residents, Gill said all sections of society were suffering due to wrong and anti-people policies of the ruling Congress. He said the residents’ problems would be addressed on a priority basis if people put their faith in the SAD-BSP combine. —