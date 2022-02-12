SAD-BSP candidate slams Congress

Kharar, February 11
“We are committed to the development of the constituency which had remained undeveloped under the Congress rule. We will implement a 13-point programme of the party after the formation of the government and will start development works in the constituency as per the manifesto,” said SAD-BSP candidate from Kharar Ranjit Singh Gill during his election meetings at Abhipur, Mianpur Changar, Salamatpur, Fatehpur Sialba and Majri villages.
Interacting with residents, Gill said all sections of society were suffering due to wrong and anti-people policies of the ruling Congress. He said the residents’ problems would be addressed on a priority basis if people put their faith in the SAD-BSP combine. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...