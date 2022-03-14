Sector 37 resident duped of Rs2.75L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 37 resident was duped of Rs2.75 lakh by some fraudster who befriended the victim on the social media. Complainant Dr Swapnajeet Sahoo, a resident of Sector 37, reported that an unknown person introduced himself as Dr Randy Armstrong, a resident of the USA. In November 2021, the fraudster called the complainant and claimed that he arrived in India and his luggage had been seized since he was carrying 1.5 lakh US Dollars. The suspect made the complainant deposit Rs2.75 lakh on the pretext of custom clearance. The complainant later realised that he had been duped. A case has been registered at Sector 39 police station. TNS

2 arrested for duping man of Rs2.94 lakh

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a case on the complaint of Tat Naga Vamsi, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, who alleged that Parminder Singh of Golden Carrier consultancy, Sector 47, allegedly duped him of Rs2.94 lakh on the pretext of providing him visa to Canada. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Later, two persons - Varinder Singh and Parminder Singh – were arrested. As many as 26 mobile phones, 22 passports and three laptops have been recovered from them. TNS

Woman falls prey to online fraud

Chandigarh: A woman, a resident of Sector 37, reported that she was duped of Rs78,180 by an unknown person on the pretext of selling an iPhone 11 pro through OLX. The victim, who transferred money to a person, later realised that she had been cheated. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station.