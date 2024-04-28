Training for Panchkula presiding officers from tomorrow

Panchkula, April 27
District Election Officer Yash Garg said the second training programme for Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) for the General Election would be organised at Government Post Graduate College in Sector 1 from April 29 to May 6.
The DEO said 1,400 officers and employees have been selected for training, adding that the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer for the training programme.
Garg said POs and APOs would be apprised of the election process along with live demos of EVMs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...