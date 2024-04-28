Training for Panchkula presiding officers from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 27

District Election Officer Yash Garg said the second training programme for Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) for the General Election would be organised at Government Post Graduate College in Sector 1 from April 29 to May 6.

The DEO said 1,400 officers and employees have been selected for training, adding that the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer for the training programme.

Garg said POs and APOs would be apprised of the election process along with live demos of EVMs.

