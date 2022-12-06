Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 5

A trial run on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of the flyover was conducted in the morning and evening today, said PWD officials.

The other side of the road is already open to the traffic. The officials said both sides of the flyover would become functional before December 10.

On course to full opening: With one section of flyover opened to traffic, a two-hour trial run was done on other section, towards Chandigarh, in Zirakpur on Monday.

After more than a year, the stage is all set to make the flyover fully functional. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa said the final touches were being made and soon, the traffic woes of the road users here would come to an end.

For more than a year, road users were facing a lot of inconvenience due to traffic snarls on this 1-km stretch.

The officials said the flyover would also benefit the residents of Panchkula and peripheral areas. The commute time will be cut down drastically as trucks coming from the godown will use the passage under the flyover, without hindering the flow of vehicular movement on the national highway.