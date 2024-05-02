Tribune employees pay tribute to Chicago martyrs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 1
Members of The Tribune Employees Union here today observed International Labour Day and paid homage to Chicago martyrs.
Union president Anil Kumar Gupta asked all members of the union to stay united for ensuring workers’ rights and for welfare of the institution. The stage was conducted by union general secretary Ruchika M Khanna.
