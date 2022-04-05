Water tariff hike: Chandigarh AAP to hold protest today, Congress on April 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Water tariff hike issue is going to see major protests in city. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced to organise a dharna near Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17 against the move on Tuesday. The Congress had yesterday held an all-party meeting on the issue to hold a major agitation on April 7.

In a press conference, city AAP president Prem Garg said, “We will hold a demonstration near the hotel and then walk to the MC office where the protest will end. We want the old rates to be implemented and the agenda regarding this should be tabled before the MC House.”

“The protest site could be the DC office or the Raj Bhavan. We have sought a permission regarding this from the local police,” said Subhash Chawla, city Congress chief.

As per the recent notification of the UT Administration, residents will have to shell out up to 1.5 to 2.5 times more on the existing water bill from April 1 onwards. Besides, annual rates were increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. The Administration had stated since the prices have not been increased for nearly a decade, this was required as the MC was unable to meet its water supply expenditure. —