World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Mohali, April 11
A team of doctors and dispensers arranged a camp at Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana on World Homeopathy Day on Sunday.
As many as 250 patients were given treatment along with medicines and advised to continue their treatment at nearby homeopathic dispensary.
District Homeopathic Officer Ravinder Kaur Bawa said the World Homeopathy Day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Father of Homoeopathy Samuel Hahnemann.
To make this day memorable, doctors Gagan Bal, Manneet, Renuka, Jaspreet, Yuvika, Amita, Sukhjit, and Arundeep attended to patients and clarified the myths and facts about homeopathy.
Pamphlets regarding Myths and Facts of Homeopathy were distributed in Mohali.
