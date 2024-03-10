World Sustainable Energy Day at DBU

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 9

The Electrical Department at Desh Bhagat University collaborated with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) and the Techno Club to organise an event to celebrate World Sustainable Energy Day. DBU Vice-President Harsh Sadawarti was the chief guest for the event, and students showcased creativity and awareness through presentations and poster-making sessions. They highlighted aspects of sustainable energy, such as the utilisation of wind, solar, tidal, geothermal, and hydroelectric energy.

