 Don't look back to go ahead : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

TOUCHSTONES

Don't look back to go ahead

Caste versus gender is a no-brainer. While one party has started to include this in its political outreach, others have lost a golden opportunity

Don't look back to go ahead

Photo for representation. File photo



Ira Pande

Between last Sunday and this, the country has undergone an unimaginable political upheaval. Learned pundits, psephologists, news anchors and many friends have still not recovered from the triple whammy the electorate handed us in the crucial states that straddle central India. It defies imagination how so many respected analysts were so wrong in their opinion and exit polls.

Although few will admit this, their mistaken predictions were premised upon some fundamental assumptions that deny reality. Sitting in backrooms, their computers logging in data that comes from complex algorithms, they have lost the pulse of the land. Add to this the fact that most news portals are now biased towards one party or another and you have a rough idea of what they were unable to see. Their unwavering faith in their fancy degrees and lofty ideological leanings are no match for the canny Indian voter. If I am not wrong, no voter reveals to anyone which party will receive his vote. This is the only power he has and he is unwilling to tell a complete stranger, armed with a mike and a loud hectoring voice, who is likely to get his precious vote. Believe me, no psephologist is more savvy than the common man in our country. People like us, who have never known poverty, indignity and marginalisation, will never fathom the deep recesses of this wounded heart that punishes rather than rewards a candidate.

Let us now move to another area that has occupied my attention of late. And that is our understanding of caste and social stratification. Once again, political parties which are now talking of a caste census will discover that in large parts of the country, this issue is subsumed into a larger rubric that concentrates on privilege and entitlement. Ask your children whether they look at caste when making friends or forging a social relationship and you may be surprised at their reaction. The more pernicious curse is the advantage that birth in a rich family or a privileged class bestows upon them. The futility of planting seeds of discord between those who have the privilege of education, entitlement and wealth and those who are still struggling to find a job or a proper school for their children has percolated to the lowest social level.

The Mandal movement that some political parties hope to resurrect only benefited those who grabbed political power. Look at all the parties that were born from this movement, whether the BSP, the SP or the Janata Dal, and you will see how desperate they are to secure the future of their own children rather than improve the condition of the castes they represented. Graduates from poor families work as drivers and security guards, while the son of a political leader who has no administrative experience or educational degree rises effortlessly to become the second-most important minister of a state that was the birthplace of the movement for social justice. How long can such charlatans fool the people?

Yet, if appeasement and vote banks built on religion or caste are wrong, so is discrimination based on religion and majoritarianism. As we know, you can fool some of the people for some of the time but not all the people all the time. Perhaps my generation may not live long enough to see the day but we will be a proud democracy only when we realise that this country deserves more than empty rhetoric and false promises. Festering hatred among communities will only destroy whatever is left of our grand civilisational legacy.

At this point, I am delighted that the Indian woman is finally being acknowledged as the key to the problems of this topsy-turvy political game. Most political commentators have admitted that the reason for the unexpected victory of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is the image of the benevolent Mama (uncle) that Shivraj Singh Chouhan successfully cultivated. If one was watching the rallies and roadshows that he did, you would be blind to not see the overwhelming surge of women who attended them. Contrast them with the complete absence of women at the Samajwadi Party rallies we saw during the UP elections last year and you can understand why women had such a large part to play in Chouhan’s resounding victory. As I said earlier, the common Indian (man or woman) is quick to sense which political party gives them the confidence and dignity they seek. In the case of women, security, a separate income for themselves and the faith that a brother will always protect them, meant that they came out in huge numbers to cast their vote. This revelation of the huge vote bank they constitute made me realise that if our family planning is aimed at women (who are the worst sufferers of multiple pregnancies and bear the burden of rearing a large brood of children), the response will be quite different from the Sanjay Gandhi plan that targeted men.

Similarly, if land rights are equally shared by men and women, we may see another social transformation that is long overdue. Caste versus gender is a no-brainer and while one party has already started to include this in its political outreach, others have lost a golden opportunity. A filmi song says, ‘Mud mud ke na dekh (don’t look back to go ahead).’ Listen to its wise advice.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

2
Punjab

20 from Punjab and 22 from Haryana among 372 gentlemen cadets pass out of IMA-Dehradun

3
India

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

4
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on camera: Woman accidentally shot at police station in Aligarh

5
India

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

7
India

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

8
India Explainer

Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets

9
Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

10
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains

US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains

13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...

30 years on, Punjab cops tell Punjab and Haryana High Court wrong man killed in encounter

30 years on, Punjab cops tell Punjab and Haryana High Court wrong man killed in encounter

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...

Forest encroachments up 146% in a year

Forest encroachments up 146% in a year

Policeman shot at by ultras in Srinagar

Policeman shot at by ultras in Srinagar


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

National crafts mela: Exhibition pays tributes to freedom fighters

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Law must come to rescue of good Samaritans, says Delhi High Court

Forensic laboratory gets annexe building

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP