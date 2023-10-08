 Helpful, friendly Hangzhou : The Tribune India

GOOD SPORT

Helpful, friendly Hangzhou

Visitors to the Chinese city hosting Asian Games have had pleasant experiences. The Indians living there vouch for that

Helpful, friendly Hangzhou

THE daughter of Dr Zhang Chun Yan is thrilled at the sight of this Indian in Hangzhou. “She loves India and wants to meet you,” says Zhang, director of China Design Museum at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou.



Rohit Mahajan

THE daughter of Dr Zhang Chun Yan is thrilled at the sight of this Indian in Hangzhou. “She loves India and wants to meet you,” says Zhang, director of China Design Museum at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou. The little girl, evidently, hasn’t been indoctrinated to dislike nations or people or ideologies. She’s seen the forts and palaces of Jaipur and the Taj Mahal in Agra and is glad to meet someone who’s come from there.

Zhang has visited India and has friends in arts schools and museums there, and fluently speaks about the art of Rabindranath Tagore or the philosophy of design of Le Corbusier. Her daughter being an Indophile is not too surprising. But in general, too, in Hangzhou, it doesn’t appear that the Chinese people think that Indians are their enemies.

In stadiums and trains, at venues and at malls, it appears that the Chinese people are excited by the sight of visitors from India — little children smile and point fingers at you and want to take a selfie; young adults test and practise their English language skills by engaging you in conversation. When you seek directions to a stadium or a restaurant, people stop and make efforts to help you.

Other visitors from India for the Asian Games confirm that this is the essence of their experiences, too. They say the Chinese people have been very polite to them and have gone out of their way to help — even walking a kilometre to lead strangers to a stadium or a hotel.

It’s as if all the people we come across at the Asian Games here have been instructed to be nice and polite to all visitors from across Asia. Perhaps they’re all trained to be nice and friendly with foreigners? You could be forgiven for thinking that maybe in a Big Brother state, people from various segments of society could be, at the flick of a switch, made to behave in a certain way with certain people.

You, thus, turn to people of your own kind who have been living in this country for decades — and whose experiences might vary from yours.

Vishal Jain moved to Hangzhou in 2002, soon after getting a degree in the US, to set up an office for his family’s textile business. “I’ve not had a single bad experience here,” says Jain, born and bred in Mumbai. “I came here for just a little while to set up an office, and it’s been 21 years already! Whenever I’m in Mumbai, I start missing Hangzhou and want to come back.”

Chandigarh’s Gaurav Chadha, a Hangzhou resident for two decades, says the two cities are similar. “Life is beautiful here,” says Chadha, who runs a textile trading company. “It’s a tourist kind of place, like Shimla, and the pace of life is slow. People like foreigners to visit their city.” Chadha, 47, says life in bigger cities such as Shanghai is hectic. “It’s like Mumbai, where people don’t have any time for you,” says Chadha. “But in the hills or in Chandigarh, you’re going to meet people who are more relaxed and would be willing to talk with you and help you, if you need it.”

In a city of over 1.2 crore people, Indians in Hangzhou are just like a drop in a sea — just about 200 of them! One of them is Mona Bapna, originally from Mumbai, who moved to Hangzhou 20 years ago. “The people of China are very polite, kind and respectful, especially to foreigners,” says Mona, who has been running an Indian restaurant here for seven years. “I have not heard of a single case of racism here,” says Mona. “You see, in the US or Europe, we all have been in uncomfortable situations, facing racism. But not here. In fact, you find that the Chinese people have a lot of respect for Indians — often more than they have for people from the US or Europe.”

This, she says, was quite evident at the peak of the Covid pandemic; their animus for the West, she said, was in reaction to ‘western propaganda’ against China.

Since the Beijing Olympics, it seems the Chinese people have become friendly and helpful. “No, that’s not so — they were always friendly,” says Mona. “It’s just that now, due to technology and smartphones, they can actually communicate with foreigners.” They were not rude earlier — they just could not understand English.

But surely, there must be some hatred for India, due to the tense situation at the border? “No, the average Chinese person doesn’t care,” says Jain. “They don’t talk about the past, they don’t talk about what happens between politicians. They just want to work hard and succeed. They have bigger issues — they want to grow big, to prosper. They don’t think or talk about India.” 

#Asian Games #China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

3
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

4
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

5
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

6
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

7
India

Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank

8
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

9
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

10
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

‘We’re at war’: Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Fire incidents continue to rise as farmers reluctant to shun old ways

Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

2 killed in road accidents in villages

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence