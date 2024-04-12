18 injured as DTC bus hits pole

PTI

New Delhi: At least 18 persons, including the driver and the conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, were injured after it hit a signage pole on the divider in the Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi on Thursday. Three of them received critical injuries. They said they received a call around 11.40 am when the bus, which runs between Sarai Kale Khan and Nangloi, rammed into the pole installed on the divider in the ring road. PTI

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 11

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted 11 persons accused of being involved in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying they were entitled to the “benefit of doubt” as charges against them were not proved “beyond reasonable doubt”. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against 11 men who were accused of being part of an unlawful assembly during the riots that committed arson and theft at a property in Ganga Vihar on February 24, 2020. “I find that charges levelled against the accused in this case are not proved beyond all reasonable doubts and they are entitled to benefit of doubt,” the judge said on Wednesday. PTI

Woman hurt in hit-and-drag case

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after allegedly being hit and dragged by a car in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, the police said on Thursday. A purported CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman riding pillion on a bike. She falls off the bike after a car hits it from behind. The car is then seen dragging the woman for a few metres before speeding away. The accused, Sunny Rawal (21), has been arrested. The victim is employed at a private company and was riding pillion with her colleague, the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajouri