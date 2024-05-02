Taksal ex-Jathedar’s nephew murdered

Batala, May 1
Baba Balwinder Singh Khalsa, a nephew of Kartar Singh Bhindranwala, who at one time headed the Damdami Taksal as its Jathedar, was found murdered last night. His sewadar Ramandeep Singh committed the crime at Khalsa’s native village Atwal, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Sri-Hargobindpur police station of Batala police district.
Police sources say an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at the Sri-Hargobindpur police station. “A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. He was done to death by a sharp-edged weapon. We are investigating the matter. The accused had no links to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala as was being said by some people,” said an officer.
