BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

Jalandhar, May 1
Sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, Sushil Rinku faced the ire of farmers yet again at Nurmahal today.
As Rinku’s cavalcade passed through an intersection there, members of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Doaba), BKU (Qadian), BKU (Rajewal) and Pendu Mazdoor Union showed him their flags and placards. They also raised slogans against him.
Rinku’s security personnel faced a tough time keeping the protesters at bay and ensuring a safe passage for him.
The protesters sought his reply on the deaths of 750 farmers in Delhi during the yearlong protests at the border against the three farm laws, justice in the death of farmers at Lakhimpur Khiri and implementation of MSP on more crops. The farmer leaders, who were part of the protest, included Santokh Singh Sandhu, Buta Singh Qadian, Makhan S Kandola and Rachhpal Singh Garcha.
Rinku also faced a farmers’ protest a few days ago at the Ambedkar Chowk here.
Rinku spares time to practise boxing
Jalandhar: Sparing time out of his busy campaign schedule ahead of the forthcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections, sitting MP and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku went to a gym here where he practised boxing besides taking to other exercises too. The well-built MP has been a state-level champion in boxing since his college days. “I am regular with my exercises. I have kept all gym equipment at my place also. I daily go to a ground for my running and stretching exercises. Since my schedule had remained busy, I was not able to catch with my routine. Today in between the campaign, I made it a point to hit the gym and relive my passion for a while,” he said.
Several leaders quit AAP, join saffron party
Jalandhar: Several leaders left the AAP and joined the BJP in presence of Shital Angural and Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary here on Wednesday. Among those who joined the BJP are Suresh Khurana, AAP block in-charge, AAP leaders Rakesh Bhagat, Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Wadera, Rajesh Arora and Suraj, AAP in-charge from Ward No. 42.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...