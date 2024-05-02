BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

Sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, Sushil Rinku faced the ire of farmers yet again at Nurmahal today.

The well-built MP has been a state-level champion in boxing since his college days.

As Rinku’s cavalcade passed through an intersection there, members of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Doaba), BKU (Qadian), BKU (Rajewal) and Pendu Mazdoor Union showed him their flags and placards. They also raised slogans against him.

Rinku’s security personnel faced a tough time keeping the protesters at bay and ensuring a safe passage for him.

The protesters sought his reply on the deaths of 750 farmers in Delhi during the yearlong protests at the border against the three farm laws, justice in the death of farmers at Lakhimpur Khiri and implementation of MSP on more crops. The farmer leaders, who were part of the protest, included Santokh Singh Sandhu, Buta Singh Qadian, Makhan S Kandola and Rachhpal Singh Garcha.

Rinku also faced a farmers’ protest a few days ago at the Ambedkar Chowk here.

Rinku spares time to practise boxing

Jalandhar: Sparing time out of his busy campaign schedule ahead of the forthcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections, sitting MP and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku went to a gym here where he practised boxing besides taking to other exercises too. The well-built MP has been a state-level champion in boxing since his college days. “I am regular with my exercises. I have kept all gym equipment at my place also. I daily go to a ground for my running and stretching exercises. Since my schedule had remained busy, I was not able to catch with my routine. Today in between the campaign, I made it a point to hit the gym and relive my passion for a while,” he said.

Several leaders quit AAP, join saffron party

Jalandhar: Several leaders left the AAP and joined the BJP in presence of Shital Angural and Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary here on Wednesday. Among those who joined the BJP are Suresh Khurana, AAP block in-charge, AAP leaders Rakesh Bhagat, Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Wadera, Rajesh Arora and Suraj, AAP in-charge from Ward No. 42.

