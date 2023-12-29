Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

BJP leaders from across the nation gathered at the Arun Jaitley Park, Siri Fort, today to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley. The event — led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Ramesh Bidhuri and NDMC vice-president Satish Upadhyay — brought together several political figures and officials.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva, in his floral tribute, dwelt on Jaitley’s image as a versatile, dynamic orator and a renowned advocate. He highlighted Jaitley’s extensive expertise in the field of law, emphasising how the late leader used it to protect the rights of citizens.

Sachdeva said, “His social and political life was like an open book, and his life has always been a source of inspiration for us. The foundation of the Indian economy laid by him is giving impetus to the Indian economy today.”

Various political leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the late minister on social media, remembering him as an astute lawmaker contributing to the cause of citizens’ rights. Shah stated, “Through his contributions to our social and political lives, Arun Jaitley will always remain in our collective memory.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar fondly remembered Jaitley’s dedication to the nation, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Fondly remember Arun Jaitley ji on his jayanti today. His dedication to the nation is a source of motivation for so many.”

