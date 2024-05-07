BJP announces star campaigners for Delhi

New Delhi, May 6
The BJP has unveiled its line-up of star campaigners to win the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Delhi residents are set to cast their vote on May 25.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have been listed among the top campaigners. Additionally, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Minister Smriti Irani and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal would also join them in vying votes for the party candidates in the Capital.
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, Bhajan Lal Sharma of Rajasthan, Yogi Adityanath of UP, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, and Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, are also set to lend their support to the BJP’s Delhi campaign. Earlier, they had also participated in the nomination rallies of the party’s seven candidates here.
Local stalwarts including Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Vijay Goel, Satish Upadhyay and Ramesh Bidhuri are expected to strengthen the party’s campaign at the grassroots level.
