BJP protests against Pitroda’s remark, seeks Congress’s apology

New Delhi, May 9
Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest on Thursday near the Congress headquarters here, demanding an apology from party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for the controversial remarks made by Sam Pitroda.
‘Statement abuses our unity and integrity’
The racist statement of the Congress leader abuses our unity and integrity. This statement by Pitroda is not spontaneous. Such remarks are not mere statements but deliberate attempts to segregate people based on colour. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Congress of attempting to sow division among the people. He said, “Such remarks are a direct assault on the cultural diversity of the nation.” Sachdeva emphasised the intrinsic strength of India, rooted in its diversity, and condemned the divisive comments made by Congress leaders for undermining the unity and integrity of the country.
Highlighting the timing of Pitroda’s statement, Sachdeva suggested that it reflects the political desperation of the Congress following the initial phases of the elections. He asserted, “Such remarks are not mere statements but deliberate attempts to segregate people based on colour.”
Further condemning Pitroda’s statement, Sachdeva underscored the right of every Indian to their identity, regardless of their background or lifestyle. He said, “Anyone who tries to weaken or divide the country will not be tolerated.”
Incumbent MP of South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri labelled Pitroda’s remarks as an insult to the nation. He emphasised, “No citizen would tolerate such disparaging comments.” He invoked PM Modi’s commitment to defending the dignity of all citizens, emphasising that Pitroda’s statement was not merely a remark but an affront to the entire country.
