Blaze in Dwarka’s makeshift temple

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a makeshift temple made of fibre sheets in the Bindapur area of Dwarka on Friday, the police said. No casualties were reported in the blaze. Teams of fire brigade, ambulance, crime branch and forensics were rushed to the spot. A senior police officer said, “Initial probe suggests that the fibre sheets had caught fire. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.” PTI

Two cyber thugs held in G’gram

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested two cyber thugs, who allegedly cheated people by threatening to implicate them in a police case, from Sirhol village. The two accused — identified as Jamal Akhtar and Rizwan, residents of Champaran district in Bihar — were arrested with the help of the ‘Pratibimb’ application. Two phones used in the crime were recovered from their possession. A cyber police team, led by Inspector Savit Kumar, caught them red-handed while they were committing a fraud by posing as police personnel.

Inmate stabbed to death inside Tihar

New Delhi: An inmate was stabbed to death by another prisoner in Tihar Jail on Friday. The incident took place in Jail No. 3 around noon when lunch was being served to the inmates. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer, an argument broke out between two inmates — Deepak Soni (29) and Afghan national Abdul Bashir Akhondzada (44) — over food. Abdul stabbed Deepak with an improvised sharp-edged weapon. Deepak received a stab injury on his chest and died on the spot, Veer said. PTI

3 arrested for duping people

New Delhi: Three people were arrested for allegedly impersonating Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and duping Bihar-based people on the pretext of getting their railway tickets confirmed, officials said on Friday. The accused were identified as Santosh (27), Ashutosh (26) and Afroz Ansari (37), all residents of Bihar, they said. PTI

Criminal on run shot in leg, held

New Delhi: A 35-year-old criminal wanted in a murder case in Ghaziabad was nabbed after a gunfire encounter in Rohini early Friday. Mohd Faizan alias Nanhe, who is also known as Kalu and Goga, received a gunshot wound in his leg in the encounter that took place near Japanese Park in Rohini around 3 am, they said. PTI