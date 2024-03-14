Cabinet approves two new Delhi Metro corridors

New Delhi, March 13
The Union Cabinet today approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro under its fourth phase projects.
Talking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the two corridors — Inderlok to Indraprastha, covering 12.3 km, and Lajpat Nagar to Saket (G Block) covering 8.3 km — would be constructed by 2029.
The total cost of the project will be Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from Union, Delhi Governments, and international funding agencies.
The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of Green Line and will provide interchange with Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will connect Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.
The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations. The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 11.349 km of underground lines and 1.028 km of elevated lines comprising of 10 stations.
The Inderlok-Indraprastha Line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi.
Eight new interchange stations will come up on these corridors are Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli and Saket G Block. These stations will significantly improve the interconnectivity among all the operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.
Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 km as part of its fourth phase of expansion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal