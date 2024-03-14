Cabinet approves two new Delhi Metro corridors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The Union Cabinet today approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro under its fourth phase projects.

Talking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the two corridors — Inderlok to Indraprastha, covering 12.3 km, and Lajpat Nagar to Saket (G Block) covering 8.3 km — would be constructed by 2029.

The total cost of the project will be Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from Union, Delhi Governments, and international funding agencies.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of Green Line and will provide interchange with Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will connect Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations. The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 11.349 km of underground lines and 1.028 km of elevated lines comprising of 10 stations.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha Line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi.

Eight new interchange stations will come up on these corridors are Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli and Saket G Block. These stations will significantly improve the interconnectivity among all the operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.

Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 km as part of its fourth phase of expansion.

