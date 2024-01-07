Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

New Delhi, January 6
Delhi witnessed moderate fog this morning while the maximum temperature settled at 15.26°C, four degrees below the season’s average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.9°C, two degrees above the season’s average.
Visibility at Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station and Palam was only 500m at 5.30 am. The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 77 per cent.As many as 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 321, in the ‘very poor’ category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. — PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sunshine moment
ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics | In...