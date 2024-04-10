Court summons AAP’s Amanatullah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to appear before it on April 20 in response to an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for allegedly evading the agency’s summons in a money laundering case related to “illegal recruitment” by the Delhi Waqf Board. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra took cognisance of the ED’s complaint and said there was sufficient ground to summon Khan in response to the ED’s plea. PTI

AISA protests RSS event on Campus

New Delhi: The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday staged a protest against an event being organised by the RSS at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. Scores of students gathered at the main gate of the college and raised objection to the event slated for 6 pm at the college ground. No immediate response was available from college principal Dinesh Khattar on the protest and whether permission was sought to organise the event on campus. PTI

Cops act against ‘Reckless’ driver

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday took action against a driver caught on camera engaging in dangerous driving behaviour, following the circulation of a viral video on social media. The footage depicted the driver of a Toyota Urban Cruiser navigating through traffic erratically, including driving on the footpath, posing a significant risk to pedestrians and other road users. The driver has been charged with multiple violations of traffic regulations. Besides, the offending vehicle has been issued a court challan, with potential penalties amounting to a maximum fine of Rs 12,500 and/or imprisonment.

