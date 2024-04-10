Court summons AAP’s Amanatullah

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to appear before it on April 20 in response to an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for allegedly evading the agency’s summons in a money laundering case related to “illegal recruitment” by the Delhi Waqf Board. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra took cognisance of the ED’s complaint and said there was sufficient ground to summon Khan in response to the ED’s plea. PTI
AISA protests RSS event on Campus
New Delhi: The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday staged a protest against an event being organised by the RSS at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. Scores of students gathered at the main gate of the college and raised objection to the event slated for 6 pm at the college ground. No immediate response was available from college principal Dinesh Khattar on the protest and whether permission was sought to organise the event on campus. PTI
Cops act against ‘Reckless’ driver
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday took action against a driver caught on camera engaging in dangerous driving behaviour, following the circulation of a viral video on social media. The footage depicted the driver of a Toyota Urban Cruiser navigating through traffic erratically, including driving on the footpath, posing a significant risk to pedestrians and other road users. The driver has been charged with multiple violations of traffic regulations. Besides, the offending vehicle has been issued a court challan, with potential penalties amounting to a maximum fine of Rs 12,500 and/or imprisonment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons