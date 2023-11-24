Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

New Delhi, November 24
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Friday moved a court here seeking bail, his lawyer said.
The application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court's registry and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, advocate Mohd Irshad said.
Special Judge M K Nagpal, meanwhile, extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4.
The judge also noted the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel
NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...
Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence
An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...