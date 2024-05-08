Delhi University ‘Viksit Bharat’ race a violation of election code: DPCC president

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Terming it a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav has expressed concerns over the “Run for Viksit Bharat” to be organised by Delhi University on May 8.

Points out involvement of BJP leader BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal’s involvement in the event’s preparation, given his position as the national convener of the NaMo app, further confirms the BJP’s role in orchestrating this politically motivated event. — Devender Yadav, president, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee

“The ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ being orchestrated by Delhi University, in collaboration with the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Club, is a clear violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP,” said the DPCC president. He emphasised the need for the Election Commission to intervene in the matter and ensure compliance with electoral regulations.

Yadav cited the participation of 5,000 students from various colleges as evidence of the event’s political motivation. “The BJP is using this event as a platform for election propaganda to gain an unfair advantage in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi by involving students,” the Congress leader said.

Pointing out the presence of BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal, Yadav stated, “Chahal's involvement in the event's preparation, given his position as the national convener of the NaMo app, further confirms the BJP's role in orchestrating this politically motivated event.”

Yadav also emphasised the violation of the model code of conduct by Dayal Singh College. He said, “The display of posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the ‘Viksit Bharat Run’ at Dayal Singh College is a blatant disregard for electoral regulations.”

In his appeal to the Election Commission, Yadav quoted the model code of conduct notification, urging immediate action to cancel the scheduled run to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. He also stressed the Congress’ commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Congress