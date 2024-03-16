Dilapidated govt buildings

Many buildings housing government offices are in an urgent need of repairs. The post office in Sector 7, Faridabad, is one such building, where even the signboard is lying broken. The lack of cleanliness in and around the office adds to visitors’ woes. The HSVP had rented spaces for shops-cum-offices on the ground floor of the complex. While flats constructed in upper floors have been vacated due to safety concerns, offices are still running from this old building, which is in a dilapidated condition. The authorities should evacuate this complex and ensure buildings housing government office are repaired and reconstructed on priority to prevent any untoward incident. Mukesh Kumar, Faridabad

Sewage overflows at Sarita Vihar

Residents of Sarita Vihar have been grappling with the persistent problem of sewage overflow for the past six months. This poses a serious risk to the health of locals and is disrupting their daily life. The foul odor emanating from sewage and unsanitary conditions have made locals’ lives miserable. The authorities are urged to take prompt action to fix the sewerage. Rashmi, Sarita Vihar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]



Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad