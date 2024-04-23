Gogi gang member shot

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A member of the Gogi gang was on Monday shot dead by four unidentified attackers in outer north Delhi’s Alipur area. Narender Malik received six to seven bullet injuries and was declared dead at SRHC Hospital. “Prima facie, investigation suggested that it is a matter of gang rivalry as Narender belonged to Gogi gang, but we are investigating the matter from all angles,” DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said. Around 2 pm, Narender along with Tarun and Amit were sitting in a vehicle in Dayal market, when four men opened fire indiscriminately. While Amit managed to flee from the spot, Tarun received three bullet injuries on his foot. PTI

Israel joins drive to plant trees

New Delhi: The Embassy of Israel in India, in partnership with the Million Miyawaki Foundation, an NGO, has joined the ‘Million Miyawaki’ project, a community-driven initiative aimed at enhancing air quality in Indian cities through extensive afforestation in compact urban areas. The Israel Embassy, led by Ambassador Naor Gilon, participated in the project by planting trees with children at a school in Moti Bagh here. The Miyawaki foundation aims to complete such plantations across 1,500 schools and colleges by 2027, ensuring that all million trees grown through this method begin to effectively improve air quality as early as 2029.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.