Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she desperately tried to free herself; chilling details of how Nina Berger was murdered in Delhi appear

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 30

The decomposed body of Swiss woman Nina Berger, aged 30, was found from a spot near the wall of a municipal school in Tilak Nagar in Delhi on October 20.

Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked.

An autopsy was conducted on her by a medical board of three doctors at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Saturday.

As per NDTV, Nina Berger was suffocated to death using a plastic bag in a car and not strangled, said sources citing the post-mortem report.

Her hands, legs and mouth were tied at the time, and the accused drove pleasure from seeing her in pain, they said.

The accused laughed at her as she desperately tried to free herself, sources said, adding that she struggled for life for about 30 minutes before dying. "Her eyes protruded and the accused laughed seeing her misery," they said.

The autopsy was done after the police got an NOC from the Switzerland Embassy. Switzerland had confirmed earlier that the woman was a Swiss citizen.

Sources said Delhi Police had preserved the viscera and vaginal swab to know the exact reason of death and if there was any sexual assault before the murder.

Gurpreet Singh, 33, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Berger, had said that he had strangled her to death and dumped her body near a school in Tilak Nagar. He also chained her limbs before throwing the body from his Santro car.

It has been found during investigation that Berger had travelled to France before coming to India.

Gurpreet's interrogation was under way as he was on five-day police custody. His father, who is believed to be in France, is yet to join the probe, an official said.

It is suspected that Berger might have been in touch with Gurpreet's father as well before coming to India.

Gurpreet, during interrogation, had said that he wanted to marry Berger but when she turned down his proposal he killed her. With PTI inputs