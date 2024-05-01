Ill-maintained infra a risk to lives

Damaged or broken infrastructure tends to pose a risk of accidents. One streetlight pole on the dividing road between Sector 4 and 6 in the city has been slanting precariously for the past two months. The authorities have failed to remove or repair it despite it being a constant source of worry as an accident can take any time because the road is used by a large number of commuters daily. The authorities must act promptly.
Suresh Dudeja, Faridabad
Parks Turn into Garbage Dumps
RESIDENTS of Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, are distressed as parks are rented out for unauthorised wedding events, resulting in the formation of huge garbage dumps there. Despite repeated complaints, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not taken action. Parks meant for recreation are now littered with waste, prompting residents to call for strict enforcement of regulations. Event organisers’ disregard for rules and the MCD’s inaction have left residents dismayed. Appeals to cancel such events have been futile, aggravating the situation. Amita, Mayur Vihar Phase 1
What our readers say
